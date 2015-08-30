FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., allies conduct 20 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 30, 2015 / 5:22 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 20 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 20 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Saturday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Sunday.

In Syria, the seven attacks included one on three fighting positions near Al Hawl, a strike on an Islamic State facility near Ar Raqqah, and four strikes near Kobani on two tactical units, three excavators, five motorcycles, three structures, two guard shacks, two excavators and a vehicle.

The 13 strikes in Iraq included hits on a large tactical unit, a heavy machine gun position, seven buildings, two heavy machine guns and a weapons cache near Bayji. The other strikes in Iraq hit targets near Habbaniyah, Kisik, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tuz.

Reporting by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.