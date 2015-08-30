U.S., allies conduct 20 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 20 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Saturday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Sunday.

In Syria, the seven attacks included one on three fighting positions near Al Hawl, a strike on an Islamic State facility near Ar Raqqah, and four strikes near Kobani on two tactical units, three excavators, five motorcycles, three structures, two guard shacks, two excavators and a vehicle.

The 13 strikes in Iraq included hits on a large tactical unit, a heavy machine gun position, seven buildings, two heavy machine guns and a weapons cache near Bayji. The other strikes in Iraq hit targets near Habbaniyah, Kisik, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tuz.