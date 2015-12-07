FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. confirms death of top Islamic State leader in Libya
December 7, 2015 / 5:13 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. confirms death of top Islamic State leader in Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday confirmed the death of the Islamic State’s senior leader in Libya, known as Abu Nabil, who was targeted in a Nov. 13 U.S. air strike carried out by F-15 aircraft on a compound in the city of Derna.

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis also confirmed that a senior leader of the al Qaeda-affiliated group al Shabaab was killed in a U.S. military air strike in Somalia carried out on Dec. 2. The Pentagon named him as Abdirahman Sandhere, also known as “Ukash,” and said the strike represented a significant blow to the group.

Reporting by Phil Stewart

