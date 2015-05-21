FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led air strikes target Islamic State Syria, Iraq against Islamic State : U.S
#World News
May 21, 2015 / 8:44 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led air strikes target Islamic State Syria, Iraq against Islamic State : U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and coalition forces conducted 18 air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq since Wednesday, the U.S. military said on Thursday.

The 10 strikes in Iraq hit targets near Baiji, Fallujah, Makhmur, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar, destroying Islamic State tactical units, a tunnel system, fighting positions and heavy machine guns, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

Eight air strikes in Syria targeted tactical units, a staging area and trench system, as well as fighting positions and vehicles near Al Hasakah, Aleppo, Ar Raqqah and Kobani, the statement said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler

