#World News
June 16, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Russia says two-day ceasefire begins in Syria's Aleppo

A general view shows damaged buildings in Aleppo city at night April 11, 2015.Rami Zayat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - On Moscow's initiative, a two-day "regime of calmness" was introduced in Syria's largest city of Aleppo, beginning from Thursday, the Russian defense ministry said.

One of President Bashar al-Assad's biggest goals has been capturing all of Aleppo, which has been divided for years into rebel and government sectors. It had a pre-war population of more than two million.

In a statement, the ministry added that a ceasefire was still in place in Daraya, a suburb of Damascus, and it was largely being observed.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
