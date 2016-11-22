FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Week of renewed Aleppo strikes kills 141 in east, 16 in west: Observatory
#World News
November 22, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 9 months ago

Week of renewed Aleppo strikes kills 141 in east, 16 in west: Observatory

A man drives a motorcycle near damaged ground in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria November 19, 2016.Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 141 civilians, including 18 children, have been killed in a week of renewed bombardment on the rebel-held eastern half of Aleppo which has devastated its hospitals, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

The Britain-based war monitor said it had documented hundreds of injuries as a result of Russian and Syrian air strikes and shelling by government forces and its allies on the besieged eastern half of the divided city.

The assault began last Tuesday after a weeks-long pause in air strikes and shelling inside east Aleppo, although battles and air strikes did continue along the city's front lines and in the surrounding countryside.

The monitor said there were another 87 deaths of rebel fighters and people of unknown identity in the eastern sector.

The Observatory also documented 16 civilian deaths, including 10 children, and dozens of injuries as a result of rebel shelling of government-held west Aleppo.

Air strikes and shelling of east Aleppo last week knocked all the main hospitals in that part of the city out of service, the local health authority and international humanitarian agencies said.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Dominic Evans

