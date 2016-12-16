FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Russia says takeover of east Aleppo facilitates Syria peace deal
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 16, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 8 months ago

Russia says takeover of east Aleppo facilitates Syria peace deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The takeover of eastern Aleppo by Syrian government forces creates the conditions for the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Syria, Russian Defence Ministry official Sergei Rudskoi said on Friday.

Rudskoi added that all civilians and most rebel fighters had left formerly rebel-controlled districts of the city and more than 3,400 fighters from the "moderate opposition" had surrendered their weapons.

Speaking on a visit to Japan on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan planned a new series of Syrian peace talks without the involvement of the United States or the United Nations.

Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.