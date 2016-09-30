Aleppo water station bombed: Observatory

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A water station in rebel-held eastern Aleppo was destroyed by bombing on Friday, dealing a further blow to a water system already badly damaged during a week-long offensive by the Syrian army to take back the city's insurgent-held districts.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the bombardment was conducted by government forces that had been fighting rebels in the Suleiman al-Halabi area.

A Syrian military source, however, said rebels had blown it up as they sensed they may face defeat in that area.