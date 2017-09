Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) greets Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi upon his arrival at Sharm al-Sheikh March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told an Arab League summit on Saturday that Cairo backed calls for a unified Arab force to confront regional security threats.

Sisi also said Egypt’s participation in a military campaign against Shi‘ite Houthi militias in Yemen, which has been led by Saudi Arabia, aimed to “preserve Yemen’s unity and the peace of its territories.”