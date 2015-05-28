Syrian army pulls out of Ariha city in north western Syria: state TV

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian army withdrew from the strategic city of Ariha, its last remaining stronghold in the north western province of Idlib, after heavy battles waged with al Qaeda’s Syrian offshoot Nusra Front, an army source said on Thursday.

The source quoted on state television was the first admission that the city of Ariha, the last bastion of government forces in the province that borders Turkey, had fallen to insurgent groups whom it says are financed and equipped by Turkey.