FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Five arrested on suspicion of forming European Islamic State cell
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 28, 2016 / 7:28 AM / a year ago

Five arrested on suspicion of forming European Islamic State cell

Spanish police officers lead a detained man into a police station during an operation in Melilla, southern Spain, September 28, 2016.Jesus Blasco De Avellaneda

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish, German and Belgian authorities have arrested five people suspected of forming an "active and dangerous" Islamic State cell and promoting Islamist militancy in the three countries, Spain's interior ministry said on Wednesday.

Four were Spanish and one was Moroccan, it said. Two were detained in Barcelona, one in Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, one in Brussels and one in Wuppertal, Germany.

Spanish police worked in conjunction with German and Belgium federal law enforcers in the arrests, the ministry said.

The group used social media, specifically a Facebook page "Islam en Español" (Islam in Spanish), which had over 32,000 followers, to glorify the Islamic State and spread the message of the militant group that operates out of Syria and Iraq, the ministry said.

Operating almost exclusively in Spanish, they are accused of commissioning attacks, radicalization, promoting Islamist militancy and acting as go-betweens for the group in Europe.

Since Spain raised its alert level to 4, the second highest, in 2015, its police have arrested 143 Islamist militants, with 113 in Spain and 30 outside of the country.

Some 34 people have been arrested this year in relation to Islamist militancy, according to government figures.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.