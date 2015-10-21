FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House slams Russia 'red carpet' treatment for Syria's Assad
October 21, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

White House slams Russia 'red carpet' treatment for Syria's Assad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday slammed Russia for its “red carpet” treatment of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who made a rare visit to Moscow to see President Vladimir Putin.

“We view the red carpet welcome for Assad, who has used chemical weapons against his own people, at odds with the stated goal by the Russians for a political transition in Syria,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters on Air Force One.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler

