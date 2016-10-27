FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House blames Syria, Russia for deadly Syria school attack
#World News
October 27, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 10 months ago

White House blames Syria, Russia for deadly Syria school attack

A boy inspects a damaged site after shelling in the rebel held town of Hass, south of Idlib province, Syria October 26, 2016.Ammar Abdullah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that either the Syrian government or Russia was responsible for a deadly air strike in Syria that hit a school and led to the deaths of 26 civilians.

"We don't know yet that it was the Assad regime or the Russians that carried out the air strike, but we know it was one of the two," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. "Even if it was the Assad regime that carried it out, the Assad regime is only in a position to carry out those kind of attacks because they are supported by the Russian government."

Russia said earlier on Thursday that Moscow was not responsible for the attack in Idlib.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Erc Walsh; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
