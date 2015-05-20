FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian court sentences two for joining jihadists
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 20, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

Austrian court sentences two for joining jihadists

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - An Austrian court sentenced two men on Wednesday on charges of joining a terrorist organization after ruling they had traveled to Syria for training by radical jihadists.

The court in Innsbruck handed a 27-year-old Islamic teacher from Egypt a two-year jail term and his 19-year-old protege from Tyrol province a one-year suspended sentence, the Austrian Press Agency reported.

A court spokesman confirmed the verdict. Defense attorneys said they would appeal.

The teacher was accused of inciting the younger man to join jihadists aligned with Al Qaeda and accompanying him last year to a training camp in Syria, where the Ramadan fasting period prevented training taking place.

The judge rejected their account that they had landed in the camp via a series of unfortunate events, APA reported.

The younger man had a change of heart during a second trip to Turkey in September and abandoned the effort, it said.

More than 170 people have left Austria to fight in the Middle East, some of whom have been killed, according to the interior ministry. Other European countries have reported similar problems with young people traveling to Syria, often via Turkey.

A 15-year-old boy accused of researching how to build bombs and contacting Islamist militants goes on trial next week.

Reporting by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.