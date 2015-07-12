FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide bomber kills five in Baghdad shrine neighborhood
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 12, 2015 / 6:04 PM / 2 years ago

Suicide bomber kills five in Baghdad shrine neighborhood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A suicide car bomber killed five people on Sunday in Baghdad’s northern neighborhood of Kadhimiya, home to one of Shi‘ite Islam’s holiest shrines, police and medical sources said.

They said the man detonated the explosives in a busy square shortly before dusk and the end of the daily Ramadan fast.

Dozens of vehicles nearby caught fire and 21 people were injured, the sources said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Islamic State militants who control much of northern Iraq and the province of Anbar west of Baghdad, regularly send bombers into the capital.

A second bomb in the Iskan district of western Baghdad killed two people on Sunday evening, medical sources said.

Fighters from the mainly Shi‘ite Hashid Shaabi militia, together with Iraqi security forces, are preparing a counter-attack in Anbar against Islamic State after the militants seized the provincial capital Ramadi in mid-May.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.