U.S. can't confirm if Islamic State leader wounded: officials
November 9, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. can't confirm if Islamic State leader wounded: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has made what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has no information at this point to indicate the commander of Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was wounded near the Iraqi city of Mosul, or if he was even in the convoy that was targeted, U.S. officials said on Sunday.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, were asked about an account on Twitter that said Baghdadi had been wounded in the strikes. One official said that “nothing has changed” since Saturday, when the U.S. military said it was unclear if Baghdadi was present at the time of the strikes.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Peter Cooney

