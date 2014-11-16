FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. government working to confirm authenticity of Kassig murder claim: NSC
#World News
November 16, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. government working to confirm authenticity of Kassig murder claim: NSC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is working to confirm the authenticity of a claim by Islamic State militants that they have murdered American Peter Kassig, President Barack Obama’s National Security Council (NSC) said on Sunday.

“The intelligence community is working as quickly as possible to determine its authenticity,” the NSC said, referring to a video posted on a jihadist website.

“If confirmed, we are appalled by the brutal murder of an innocent American aid worker and we express our deepest condolences to his family and friends, ” NSC spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan said in a statement.

Reporting by Frances Kerry; Editing by Mark Potter

