Suicide bombers kill Syrian rebel figure in Idlib province

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two suicide bombers killed a prominent figure from the Islamist insurgent group Ahrar al Sham when they blew up a local headquarters in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, rebel sources and a monitor said on Monday.

They said Sheikh Abu Abdul Rahman al Salqeeni was killed along with six others, including the bombers who detonated themselves shortly after entering the insurgent groups’ office in a village near the town of Salqeen, along the Turkish border.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks violence across the country, said several others were wounded and in critical condition. It said Abu Adul Rahman was a senior leader in Ahrar al-Sham, one of the largest jihadist groups in Syria.

A rebel source with Ahrar al Sham accused the hardline Islamic State group of carrying out the attack that took place only days after a car bombing in Sarmeen town in Idlib province that was also blamed on the militants and killed a member of the group.

Ahrar al Sham, is part of a rebel coalition that includes non-jihadist groups that have received Western aid that are battling Islamic State in several parts of the country, mainly in the northern Aleppo countryside.

Jihadist groups and mainstream rebel groups have been engaged in internecine fighting that has helped Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s army to hold back insurgents from further gains across the country.