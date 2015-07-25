FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State detonates suicide bombs in Syrian town near Turkish border
July 25, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State detonates suicide bombs in Syrian town near Turkish border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State militants on Saturday detonated explosive laden trucks in two villages near the Kurdish-controlled Syrian border town of Tel Abyad, with reports of casualties, a monitor that tracks the war said.

The UK-based Observatory for Human Rights said the attacks targeted Kurdish YPG checkpoints in two mainly Arab inhabited villages on the south eastern edge of the town.

Tel Abyad, in a strategic location on the border with Turkey, was taken last month by Kurdish forces from ultra-hardline jihadists in an advance backed by US led air strikes.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra

