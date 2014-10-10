FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey 'buffer zone' plan for Syria not on the front burner: US adviser
October 10, 2014 / 1:29 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey 'buffer zone' plan for Syria not on the front burner: US adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Turkey’s proposal to create a buffer zone in Syria is not a new idea and is not “on the front burner”, Tony Blinken, U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser, said in London on Friday.

Turkey is trying to persuade the U.S. of the need to create a “buffer zone” inside Syria, Turkish officials have previously said, a safe haven on the border likely to require a foreign-patrolled no-fly zone where displaced civilians could be given aid.

“It is not on the front burner” he said.

Blinken also said the United States would have to look at ways to increase pressure on Russia unless it implemented the details from the Minsk ceasefire agreement between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

