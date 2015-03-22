FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CIA'S Brennan: Islamic State's momentum blunted in Syria, Iraq
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 22, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

CIA'S Brennan: Islamic State's momentum blunted in Syria, Iraq

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Andy Sullivan

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The momentum of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria has been blunted and the extremist group is not “on the march” as it was previously, CIA Director John Brennan said on Sunday.

“Clearly ISIS’s momenutm inside of Iraq and Syria has been blunted, and it has been stopped. So they are not on the march as they were several months ago,” Brennan said on “Fox News Sunday,” using an acronym for the group that has seized large areas of Iraq and Syria.

The United States and its allies have conducted air strikes against the group for months. Brennan also credited Iraqi government forces for pushing back against Islamic State.

“Our working with the Iraqis, and the Iraqis trying to push back against it, it is having some great progress.”

Brennan said that even though both the United States and Iran are fighting the extremist group, “I wouldn’t consider Iran an ally,” in the fight.

Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.