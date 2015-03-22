CIA'S Brennan: Islamic State's momentum blunted in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The momentum of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria has been blunted and the extremist group is not “on the march” as it was previously, CIA Director John Brennan said on Sunday.

“Clearly ISIS’s momenutm inside of Iraq and Syria has been blunted, and it has been stopped. So they are not on the march as they were several months ago,” Brennan said on “Fox News Sunday,” using an acronym for the group that has seized large areas of Iraq and Syria.

The United States and its allies have conducted air strikes against the group for months. Brennan also credited Iraqi government forces for pushing back against Islamic State.

“Our working with the Iraqis, and the Iraqis trying to push back against it, it is having some great progress.”

Brennan said that even though both the United States and Iran are fighting the extremist group, “I wouldn’t consider Iran an ally,” in the fight.