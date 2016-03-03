FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France, Britain to pressure Russia on Syria during Friday call
March 3, 2016 / 3:04 PM / 2 years ago

France, Britain to pressure Russia on Syria during Friday call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Britain said on Thursday they would apply pressure on Russia with regard to the Syria crisis when they hold a conference call with the Russian president on Friday.

“We will discuss Syria with Chancellor (Angela) Merkel and President (Vladimir) Putin on Friday,” British Prime Minister David Cameron said after a summit with French President Francois Hollande. “Russia must end its attacks against Syrian civilians and the moderate opposition.”

Hollande echoed those comments.

“We want to pressure all the protagonists in the conflict, including Russia,” he said.

Reporting By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Toby Chopra

