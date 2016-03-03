France, Britain to pressure Russia on Syria during Friday call

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Britain said on Thursday they would apply pressure on Russia with regard to the Syria crisis when they hold a conference call with the Russian president on Friday.

“We will discuss Syria with Chancellor (Angela) Merkel and President (Vladimir) Putin on Friday,” British Prime Minister David Cameron said after a summit with French President Francois Hollande. “Russia must end its attacks against Syrian civilians and the moderate opposition.”

Hollande echoed those comments.

“We want to pressure all the protagonists in the conflict, including Russia,” he said.