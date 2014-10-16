FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain sends drones to Iraq to join fight against Islamic State
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 16, 2014 / 11:33 AM / 3 years ago

Britain sends drones to Iraq to join fight against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it was sending armed drones to Iraq to help it fight Islamic State militants and support British Tornado aircraft already conducting air strikes.

Britain is part of an international coalition, led by the United States and including Middle-Eastern partners, which is trying to counter the advance of IS fighters who have seized large amounts of territory in Iraq and Syria.

The “Reaper” drones, built by privately owned U.S. firm General Atomics, were being re-deployed from Afghanistan, Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said in a written statement to parliament.

“As the UK’s only armed remotely piloted aircraft, Reaper will add to the strike capability we are already providing,” Fallon said.

Their use would be bound by the existing rules of engagement, he added, meaning that their operations would only take place in Iraq.

The British parliament voted last month to approve air strikes against IS in Iraq, after a request from the Iraqi government, but is not conducting air strikes in Syria.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.