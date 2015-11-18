FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron says U.N. resolution on Syria preferable but action would be legal
#World News
November 18, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Cameron says U.N. resolution on Syria preferable but action would be legal

The French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle leaves the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The backing of the United Nations Security Council would be preferable for any British military action against Islamic State militants in Syria but is not vital, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

Britain is involved in air strikes against IS militants in Iraq and Cameron has said he will present a plan to parliament including extending air strikes to Syria.

“Russia has different aims to us and they have repeatedly threatened to veto any such resolution,” he told parliament when asked if he would wait for a U.N. resolution before taking action.

“Of course it is always preferable in these circumstances to have the full backing of the United Nations Security Council but I have to say what matters most of all is that any action we would take would both be legal and would help protect our country.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

