a year ago
London schoolgirl who left to join Islamic State dead: lawyer
#World News
August 11, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

London schoolgirl who left to join Islamic State dead: lawyer

An Islamic State flag is seen in this picture illustration taken February 18, 2016.Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One of three schoolgirls who left London in February 2015 to join the Islamic State militant group has died, her family lawyer told Reuters on Thursday.

Attorney Tasnime Akunjee said the family of Kadiza Sultana learned of her death in Raqqa, Syria, a few weeks ago.

She was believed to have been killed by a Russian air strike in Raqqa, ITV News reported earlier on Thursday.

Sultana was making plans to return to Britain and her family was communicating with her to discuss her possible escape from Raqqa, according to an interview published by ITV with Sultana's sister, which includes recordings of purported phone calls between the sisters.

Sultana, 16, along with two other friends, flew from London's Gatwick Airport to Turkey on Feb. 17, 2015.

The British Home Office and British Interior Ministry could not be reached immediately for a comment.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Paul Tait

