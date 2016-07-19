FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Johnson calls on Russia to persuade Assad to end Syrian conflict
#World News
July 19, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

UK's Johnson calls on Russia to persuade Assad to end Syrian conflict

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry meet at the Foreign Office in London, July 19, 2016.Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called on Russia to use its "unique ability" to stop the Syrian conflict by convincing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to put an end to five-years of fighting which have ravaged the country.

"Russia in particular has a unique ability to persuade the Assad regime to end the carnage and return to the negotiating table," Johnson said at a news conference on Tuesday with visiting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Johnson called the current Syrian situation "dire" and said the country faced a "terrible humanitarian catastrophe".

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison

