FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New UK opposition Labour leader scolds Saudi Arabia
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 29, 2015 / 3:28 PM / 2 years ago

New UK opposition Labour leader scolds Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, delivers his keynote speech at the party's annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - The new leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party criticized Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on Tuesday for repressing their own citizens and called on Prime Minister David Cameron to stop his “uncritical support” for such countries.

Jeremy Corbyn, a left-wing leader who many in his own party say will never win power, praised the nuclear deal with Iran and cautioned that the crisis in Syria could not be solved with “a few more bombs”.

Corbyn particularly singled out Saudi Arabia for criticism.

“Nor does it help our national security to give such fawning and uncritical support to regimes, I mention only two but there are many I could mention such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain,” Corbyn told Labour supporters in Brighton.

He said the kingdoms of Saudi and Bahrain “abuse their own citizens and repress democratic rights” and that British weapons were being used “on the assault on Yemen”.

Corbyn, who has in the past met with representatives of Palestinian militant group Hamas and Lebanese Shi‘ite Muslim group Hezbollah, called on Cameron to raise the case of Ali al-Nimr who was given the death penalty after taking part in demonstrations in Saudi Arabia’s oil-producing Eastern Province.

Corbyn also said he opposed renewing spending 100 billion pounds ($150 billion) on renewing Britain’s nuclear deterrent. He also said he wanted a new United Nations Security Council resolution on Syria.

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.