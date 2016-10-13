FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK foreign minister plays down new Cold War with Russia
October 13, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 10 months ago

UK foreign minister plays down new Cold War with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday it was not "entirely right" to talk about a new Cold War with Russia because Moscow did not pose as much of a threat to global stability as the former Soviet Union had.

"It is doing many, many terrible things ... but I don't think Russia today can be compared with the Soviet Union that I remember as a child. I don't think it is as much of a threat to the stability of the world as the former Soviet Union," he told a parliamentary committee.

"I don't think it's entirely right ... to talk about a new Cold War."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

