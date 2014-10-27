British teacher admits planning to join Islamic State in Syria

LONDON (Reuters) - A teacher from northern England who bought equipment for use by Islamic State (IS) jihadists in Syria was convicted on Monday of terrorism offences, police said.

Jamshed Javeed, a 30-year-old science teacher at a secondary high school in Bolton, pleaded guilty at a court in London to assisting others to commit acts of terrorism and preparing to travel to Syria himself, the police said in a statement.

Security officials say some 500 Britons, most with Muslim immigrant backgrounds, are believed to be fighting in Iraq and Syria, though the true number could be much higher. They say any returning fighters would pose a threat to national security.

Islamic State has taken control of large parts of both countries.

A family member had noticed a change in Javeed’s appearance and behavior in August 2013. When confronted four months later, he told his family he was committed to going to Syria and had bought equipment for himself and IS fighters to use once he got there, police said.

Javeed will be sentenced on December 12.