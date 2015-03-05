FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British teacher jailed for trying to join Islamic State in Syria
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 5, 2015 / 3:33 PM / 3 years ago

British teacher jailed for trying to join Islamic State in Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A science teacher from northern England who supported Islamic State fighters in Syria before trying to go there himself has been jailed for six years.

Jamshed Javeed, whose family hid his passport in an effort to stop him from traveling to Syria, was “determined to go through with his plans”, Manchester police said in a statement on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, who had taught at a secondary high school in Bolton, was last year convicted of terrorism offences after pleading guilty at a court in London to assisting others to commit acts of terrorism and preparing to travel to Syria.

Security officials say some 500 Britons, most with Muslim immigrant backgrounds, are believed to be fighting in Iraq and Syria, though the true number could be much higher. They say any returning fighters would pose a threat to national security.

A family member had noticed a change in Javeed’s appearance and behavior in August 2013. When confronted four months later, he told his family he was committed to going to Syria and had bought equipment for himself and IS fighters to use once he got there, police said.

Outdoor equipment, batteries, chargers and communication devices were amongst the items he purchased to help IS fighters.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.