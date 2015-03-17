FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Briton detained en route to join militants in Syria: Turkish official
March 17, 2015 / 6:07 PM / 2 years ago

Briton detained en route to join militants in Syria: Turkish official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A 21-year-old British woman has been detained in Turkey on suspicion of attempting to travel to Syria to join Islamic State militants, a senior Turkish security official said on Tuesday.

Security forces detained the woman at a bus station in the capital Ankara at around 11 p.m. on Monday, said the official, adding she is expected to be deported “soon”.

A spokesman for the British Foreign Office confirmed the arrest and said it was providing consular assistance.

The arrest comes two days after Turkey deported three British teenage boys who were detained in Istanbul on a similar journey after a tip-off from British authorities.

Security services estimate some 600 Britons have gone to Syria or Iraq to join militant groups, including the man known as “Jihadi John” who has appeared in several Islamic State beheading videos.

Last month three teenage girls from the same East London school absconded to Syria together, also through Turkey.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Dominic Evans

