British parliament approves air strikes against Islamic state in Iraq

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament on Friday voted to approve air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq by 524 votes to 43, paving the way for the Royal Air Force to join U.S.-led military action with immediate effect.

Six Cyprus-based Tornado GR4 fighter-bombers are on standby to take part in initial strikes after Prime Minister David Cameron recalled parliament from recess to back military action following an official request from the Iraqi government.