Missing Canadian teens believed headed to fight with Islamic State: reports
#World News
February 27, 2015 / 3:33 AM / 3 years ago

Missing Canadian teens believed headed to fight with Islamic State: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian authorities believe four young men and two women who disappeared from Quebec in January have traveled to the Middle East to fight with Islamic State, media reported on Thursday.

The Globe and Mail newspaper said at least four of the young people studied at Montreal’s College de Maisonneuve as recently as last fall.

Global News said it had confirmed that the group of teens went to Turkey, an entry point for many looking to join militants in Syria, and that Canadian authorities had lost trace of them.

Asked about the reports, Canadian Public Safety Minister Steven Blaney said on Thursday he couldn’t comment on operational matters. But he added that reports of such recruitments highlight the need for legislation the government is trying to pass to deter so-called high-risk travelers.

Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, with additional reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Macfie

