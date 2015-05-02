FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada PM arrives in Iraq on surprise visit
#World News
May 2, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Canada PM arrives in Iraq on surprise visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper arrived in Iraq on Saturday for a surprise visit expected to include a meeting with Canadian soldiers advising Iraqi troops fighting Islamic State militants.

Canada has around 70 special forces in Kurdish areas of northern Iraq. Canadian jets are also taking part in a U.S.-led mission to bomb Islamic State positions in Iraq and Syria.

Harper, who faces a federal election in October, announced in March that Canada would extend its six-month mission by a year to April 2016.

Opposition politicians criticized the extension, accusing the Conservative government of “mission creep”, saying Canada was being dragged into a war not of its own making.

Reporting by Chris Wattie

