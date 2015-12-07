FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada to withdraw jets fighting Islamic State within weeks: minister
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 7, 2015 / 11:37 PM / 2 years ago

Canada to withdraw jets fighting Islamic State within weeks: minister

Canada's Foreign Minister Stephane Dion speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
David Ljunggren

2 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s new Liberal government will act within weeks to fulfill a campaign promise to withdraw six fighter jets that have been attacking Islamic State positions in Iraq and Syria, a top official said on Monday.

The Liberals, who took power last month, say Canada can contribute more effectively to the U.S.-led campaign against the militants by assigning more troops to train Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq.

“It’s a matter of weeks, not months,” Foreign Minister Stephane Dion told reporters when asked when the jets would be pulled out. Dion’s comments were the most specific so far from a cabinet member about when the planes would return home.

“We’re carrying out two percent of the air strikes. We’re going to do something more efficient for the coalition,” he said.

Diplomatic sources say the United States, France and Britain have privately expressed their unease about Canada’s pledge on the grounds it could undermine the effort to contain Islamic State.

The Liberals of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took office after defeating the Conservatives, who took the decision to send the jets and trainers to the Middle East.

In Parliament on Monday, the Conservatives noted that when U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday cited close allies who were taking part in the operations against Islamic State, he had not mentioned Canada.

“Why is the prime minister stepping back from the fight when our allies are stepping up?” asked interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose.

Trudeau replied that he had “engaged with our allies on these issues, and they reassured me that we are continuing to be helpful”.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.