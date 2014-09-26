ISIS will launch attacks around the world unless stopped: Canada

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Islamic militant forces operating in Iraq and Syria will launch terrorist attacks around the world unless they are stopped, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday.

Around 70 Canadian military advisors are already in the region and Canadian transport planes have delivered weapons to Kurdish and Iraqi forces. Harper says he is considering a U.S. request for more help against the militants.

“These are extremely dangerous people who - if they continue to operate like this - will almost certainly launch terrorist attacks across a range of targets across the world, including this one,” Harper told a news conference.

Harper spokesman Jason MacDonald declined to comment on whether the prime minister was aware of a specific threat or was speaking more generally.

Canadian officials said they could not confirm a Canadian Broadcasting Corp report that the cabinet would debate next week whether to send fighter jets to the region.

Canadian planes attacked targets in Libya in 2011 as part of a campaign to enforce a United Nations no-fly zone over the country.