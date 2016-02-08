FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Canada's Trudeau discuss fight against Islamic State: White House
February 8, 2016 / 9:04 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Canada's Trudeau discuss fight against Islamic State: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone on Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about Canada’s role in the international effort to combat Islamic State, the White House said.

Obama “welcomed Canada’s current and new contributions to coalition efforts and highlighted Canada’s leadership in the coalition,” the White House said in a statement.

Trudeau on Monday said Canada would pull out its six jets that have been bombing targets in Iraq and Syria as a part of the fight against the Islamic State.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by David Alexander

