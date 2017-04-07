FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Canada's Trudeau says spoke with Trump about Syria air strikes
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 4 months ago

Canada's Trudeau says spoke with Trump about Syria air strikes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media during a visit to the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., April 6, 2017.Lucas Jackson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday about the air strikes on Syria, adding that Canada had been informed about the strikes about an hour before they occurred on Thursday.

"Last night the United States Secretary of Defence briefed Canada's Minister of Defence in advance of the American military strike in Syria. The Minister of Defence then immediately briefed me. This morning, I spoke with the President directly and emphasized that Canada agrees that Assad's repeated use of chemical weapons must not continue," Trudeau told parliament.

Trudeau did not indicate what Trump said to him during the phone call.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins

