Pentagon praises Canada for boosting training troops in Iraq
February 8, 2016 / 6:39 PM / 2 years ago

Pentagon praises Canada for boosting training troops in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Monday praised Canada’s decision to triple the number of troops training Kurdish forces in Iraq.

Canada will end its bombing missions by Feb. 22 but keep two surveillance planes in the region as well as refueling aircraft, and triple the number of soldiers training Kurdish troops in northern Iraq to about 200 from about 70 currently, the government said on Monday.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said the decision by Canada added “momentum to the effort” ahead of key talks among defense ministers in Brussels to be held this week on ways to accelerate the campaign against Islamic State.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Eric Walsh

