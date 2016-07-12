Anti-Islamic State coalition officials to meet in U.S. next week: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and senior officials from other countries in the coalition battling Islamic State will meet near Washington, D.C., on July 20 to discuss the ongoing military campaign, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Thirty-four nations plus NATO have been invited to participate in the second such meeting of defense ministers from countries contributing forces or bases to the coalition, it said in a statement.

The Pentagon said the meeting at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland was coming at a significant moment in the fight against the militants, following a visit by Carter to Baghdad, where he announced an increase in support to help accelerate the campaign.