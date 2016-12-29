FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria ceasefire deal backed by Russia and Turkey takes effect
December 29, 2016 / 10:12 PM / 8 months ago

Syria ceasefire deal backed by Russia and Turkey takes effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A nationwide ceasefire in Syria, brokered by Russia and Turkey, which back opposing sides in the conflict, came into force at midnight on Friday, local time, (2200 GMT on Thursday) in the latest attempt to end nearly six years of bloodshed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, announced the ceasefire on Thursday after preparing the agreement with Turkey, a longtime backer of the opposition.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Kevin Liffey

