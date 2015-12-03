FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chechen leader: we'll avenge man beheaded in Islamic State video
December 3, 2015 / 10:49 AM / 2 years ago

Chechen leader: we'll avenge man beheaded in Islamic State video

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov walks before a meeting of the state council at the Kremlin in Moscow, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The president of Russia’s Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Thursday that whoever was responsible for the beheading of a Russian man from Chechnya, purportedly shown on an Islamic State video, will be killed.

“Yes, he was Russian-Chechen, he was beheaded .. there are proven facts,” Kadyrov told journalists. “Whoever killed that man ... won’t live for long.”

On Wednesday the SITE monitoring group reported there was a video released online by Islamic State that showed the beheading of a man the group said was a Russian spy.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowee

