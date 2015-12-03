Chechen leader: we'll avenge man beheaded in Islamic State video

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The president of Russia’s Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Thursday that whoever was responsible for the beheading of a Russian man from Chechnya, purportedly shown on an Islamic State video, will be killed.

“Yes, he was Russian-Chechen, he was beheaded .. there are proven facts,” Kadyrov told journalists. “Whoever killed that man ... won’t live for long.”

On Wednesday the SITE monitoring group reported there was a video released online by Islamic State that showed the beheading of a man the group said was a Russian spy.