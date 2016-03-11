Pentagon says captured Islamic State chemical weapons chief in February

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Thursday it captured the Islamic State’s chemical weapons chief in Iraq during an operation in February.

The capture of Sulayman Dawud al-Bakkar, also known as Abu Dawud, “removed a key ISIL leader from the battlefield,” the Pentagon said in a statement, referring to the militant group by an acronym. He was transferred to Iraqi government custody earlier on Thursday, it said.

The Pentagon said it learned details about Islamic State’s chemical weapon facilities and production, as well as the people involved, from Dawud. The information resulted in several air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, it added.