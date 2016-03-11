FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon says captured Islamic State chemical weapons chief in February
March 10, 2016 / 7:24 PM / a year ago

Pentagon says captured Islamic State chemical weapons chief in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Thursday it captured the Islamic State’s chemical weapons chief in Iraq during an operation in February.

The capture of Sulayman Dawud al-Bakkar, also known as Abu Dawud, “removed a key ISIL leader from the battlefield,” the Pentagon said in a statement, referring to the militant group by an acronym. He was transferred to Iraqi government custody earlier on Thursday, it said.

The Pentagon said it learned details about Islamic State’s chemical weapon facilities and production, as well as the people involved, from Dawud. The information resulted in several air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, it added.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
