March 9, 2016 / 3:28 PM / in 2 years

U.S. targets Islamic State chemical weapons sites near Mosul: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. aircraft have begun targeting Islamic State’s chemical weapons sites near Mosul in Iraq in an initial round of air strikes aimed at diminishing the militant group’s ability to use mustard agent, CNN reported on Wednesday.

CNN said it was unclear if the strikes, conducted over the last several days, were successful. An Islamic State detainee provided vital information that allowed the U.S. military to conduct the strikes, the network added.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander

