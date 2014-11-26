FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ministers from coalition against Islamic State to meet December 3
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 26, 2014 / 8:44 PM / 3 years ago

Ministers from coalition against Islamic State to meet December 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from up to 60 countries forming the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State militants will hold their first meeting next week in Brussels, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

The Dec. 3 meeting, chaired by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, is expected to review progress in the fight against Islamic State and to discuss how coalition members will coordinate politically in future.

The meeting will be held at NATO headquarters but diplomats said NATO was only providing the building and the United States was organizing and chairing the meeting.

President Barack Obama announced in September he had authorized U.S. air strikes for the first time in Syria and more attacks in Iraq in a broad escalation of a campaign against Islamic State.

Australia, Britain, Canada and France have also launched air strikes against Islamic State targets in Iraq.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have participated in or supported air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria, according to U.S. Central Command.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.