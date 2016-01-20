FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Fallon says disturbed by Russian air strikes in Syria
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#News Maps
January 20, 2016 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Fallon says disturbed by Russian air strikes in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon in Manchester, Britain October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain is “increasingly disturbed” by Russian air strikes on moderate opposition forces and civilians in Syria, its defense secretary said on Wednesday, adding that it was time for U.S.-led coalition forces to capitalize on recent Islamic State setbacks.

“I am increasingly disturbed by Russian bombing,” British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said ahead of a defense ministers’ meeting in Paris to assess U.S.-led coalition efforts in Syria and Iraq.

”The casualty total keeps climbing. We have estimates of several hundred civilians killed through the use of unguided munitions on civilian areas and opposition groups fighting (Syrian President Bashar al) Assad.

“That I deplore. Propping up the Assad regime is simply prolonging the agony. On the contrary, Russia should be using its influence to make it clear that Assad has no future in Syria.”

He added that it was time to capitalize on Islamic State’s recent setbacks and tighten the noose around its Syrian bastion Raqqa.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.