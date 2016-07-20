FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Anti-IS coalition has killed 20 operators plotting external attacks: Carter
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 20, 2016 / 2:53 PM / a year ago

Anti-IS coalition has killed 20 operators plotting external attacks: Carter

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks at a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, October 23, 2015.Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday the coalition fighting Islamic State had killed more than 20 of the militant group's operatives who were conspiring to carry out external attacks.

In prepared remarks before a gathering of coalition defense ministers near Washington, Carter said "we've killed over 20 of ISIL's external operators who were actively plotting to attack our homelands and personnel."

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.