Anti-IS coalition has killed 20 operators plotting external attacks: Carter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday the coalition fighting Islamic State had killed more than 20 of the militant group's operatives who were conspiring to carry out external attacks.
In prepared remarks before a gathering of coalition defense ministers near Washington, Carter said "we've killed over 20 of ISIL's external operators who were actively plotting to attack our homelands and personnel."
