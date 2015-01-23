FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kurds criticize exclusion from U.S.-led coalition meeting
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 23, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

Kurds criticize exclusion from U.S.-led coalition meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen (L) meets with Iraqi Kurdish regional President Masoud Barzani in Arbil, north of Baghdad, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The president of Iraqi Kurdistan complained on Friday about being excluded from a meeting in London this week of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, saying Kurdish fighters deserved more respect.

Masoud Barzani issued a statement saying it was “disheartening” that no Kurdish representative was invited to the meeting, where Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called for greater military support.

“We were expecting everyone to show respect to the sacrifices made by the people of Kurdistan and its peshmerga [fighters] by inviting a representative from Kurdistan to this event and similar such events,” Barzani said.

His comments followed criticisms earlier this month from Iraq’s prime minister and parliament speaker about the pace of the coalition’s efforts, which U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel rejected as “unhelpful”.

Washington is struggling to balance its support for the central government in Baghdad and Iraq’s Kurds, who have their own nationalist ambitions.

After Islamic State early overran Kurdistan’s capital Arbil in August, Kurdish officials made common cause with Iraq’s new prime minister Abadi. Aided by U.S.-led air strikes, the peshmerga have taken back most of the lost ground and this week broke a key Islamic State supply line.

Islamic State still holds large stretches of Sunni territories in northern and western Iraq, most of which it grabbed last June after it overwhelmed the national Iraqi army.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.