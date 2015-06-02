FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Fabius says fight against Islamic State long-term
June 2, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

France's Fabius says fight against Islamic State long-term

French Foreign Affairs Minister Laurent Fabius poses outside his office in Paris, France, May 22, 2015, prior to an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday following talks between coalition countries fighting Islamic State that they were united in the combat against the group but acknowledged that the battle would be long.

“We reaffirmed our unity and common determination to fight Islamic State, but we recognize it is a long-term battle,” he told a news conference.

He said Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi had also vowed to reconcile all strands of the country’s society.

Speaking alongside Fabius and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s deputy Antony Blinken, Abadi said: “We can make sacrifices to fight Islamic State but the international coalition has to support us.”

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan

