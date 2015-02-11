FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McConnell: U.S. Senate to 'thoughtfully' review Obama force authorization request
February 11, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

McConnell: U.S. Senate to 'thoughtfully' review Obama force authorization request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) departs after a news conference following the weekly Senate party caucus luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will “thoughtfully” review President Barack Obama’s request for authorization to use military force against Islamic State, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday.

“The Senate will review the president’s request thoughtfully,” he said on the Senate floor. Senators will “listen closely to the advice of military commanders as they consider the best strategy for defeating ISIL,” McConnell said, referring to the Islamic State.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Doina Chiacu

