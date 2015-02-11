McConnell: U.S. Senate to 'thoughtfully' review Obama force authorization request

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) departs after a news conference following the weekly Senate party caucus luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will “thoughtfully” review President Barack Obama’s request for authorization to use military force against Islamic State, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday.

“The Senate will review the president’s request thoughtfully,” he said on the Senate floor. Senators will “listen closely to the advice of military commanders as they consider the best strategy for defeating ISIL,” McConnell said, referring to the Islamic State.