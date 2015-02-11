FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: time for Congress to 'step up to the plate' on anti-Islamic State authorization
February 11, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

White House: time for Congress to 'step up to the plate' on anti-Islamic State authorization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that Democrats and Republicans in Congress need to figure out how to work together to approve a draft authorization to use military force in the fight against Islamic State militants.

“The president, our men and women in uniform are certainly fulfilling their responsibility to keep the country safe. It’s time for Congress to step up to the plate and fulfill their responsibility to do the same thing,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a briefing.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech

