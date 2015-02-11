White House: time for Congress to 'step up to the plate' on anti-Islamic State authorization

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that Democrats and Republicans in Congress need to figure out how to work together to approve a draft authorization to use military force in the fight against Islamic State militants.

“The president, our men and women in uniform are certainly fulfilling their responsibility to keep the country safe. It’s time for Congress to step up to the plate and fulfill their responsibility to do the same thing,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a briefing.